Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi HC restrains Patanjali from running advertisements against Dabur

ByShruti Kakkar
Jul 03, 2025 11:23 AM IST

Dabur said Patanjali ran around 6200 advertisements, including 3700 in the last week, alleging that the former’s product was ordinary since it only had “40 herbs”

The Delhi high court on Thursday restrained Patanjali Ayurved from running allegedly disparaging advertisements against consumer giant Dabur’s Chawanprash.

Dabur moved the court seeking to restrain Patanjali Ayurved. (X)
Dabur moved the court seeking to restrain Patanjali Ayurved. (X)

In its advertisements featuring its founder Ramdev, Patanjali implies that only its Chawanprash is “original” and “authentic”, while the product manufactured by other manufacturers, having a 60% market share, is ordinary. “Applications are allowed,” a bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna said.

Dabur moved the court seeking to restrain Patanjali Ayurved from running the advertisements. Its application was filed in Dabur’s suit against Patanjali, alleging that its claims labelling Chyawanprash products manufactured by it and others as “ordinary” implied that the same were inferior and disparaged the entire category of this classical ayurvedic medicine.

In its application, Dabur claimed that pursuant to the issuance of summons in December, Patanjali ran around 6200 advertisements, including 3700 in the last week, alleging that the former’s product was ordinary since it only had “40 herbs.”

The plea said Patanjali, in the advertisements, claimed that its product was made using more than 51 herbs, but only 47 herbs were being used.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, who represented Dabur, said Patanjali was using mercury in its Chyawanprash, which was unfit for consumption and harmful to humans. “They refer to us as ordinary and advise for not going for Dabur’s product. We are 70-year-old product and they are merely new,” Sethi said. He added the disparagement aimed to show that only Patanjali followed the rule book and not his client.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Patanjali, submitted that all the ingredients used in its products were as per the prescribed formula and fit for human consumption. He questioned the maintainability of Dabur’s petition.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi HC restrains Patanjali from running advertisements against Dabur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On