Remove slanderous posts: HC to Cong leaders. Irani seeks 2 cr for defamation

In the defamation case recently filed by union minister Smriti Irani, Congress leaders - Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'Souza - were told by the Delhi High Court on Friday to remove "slanderous" material against the BJP leader and her 18-year-old daughter from social media. Smriti Irani has sought compensation to the damages worth ₹2 crore.

"I am of the prima facie view that slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff without verifying actual facts. Grave injury has been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff in view of the tweets and retweets carried out due to the press conference of the defendants," the court said. Justice Mini Pushkarna further directed the Congress leaders to remove the slanderous material against Irani and her daughter on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

"Plaintiff has made out prima facie case and balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants. I deem it proper to pass an interim injunction directing defendants 1-3 to delete and remove the allegations made during the press conference from all social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter," the court order read.

"They are also directed to remove the post, videos, tweets, retweets, morphed pictures of plaintiff and her daughter along with the allegations and stop their recirculation. If Defendants 1-3 fail to comply with the directions within 24 hours of this order, defendants 4-6 (social media platforms) are directed to take down the material," it further said.

In response to the summons issued by the Delhi High Court to the three Congress leaders, Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter: “The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani."

The Congress had alleged that a bar - being operated in Goa illegally - was linked to Irani's daughter. However, the BJP leader strongly hit back, saying that the allegations were a response to her stand against the Gandhis. She had sent a notice to the Congress leaders on Sunday.

