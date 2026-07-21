Delhi HC proposes Wangchuk be shifted to hospital of his choice, ‘will pass order’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would pass an order allowing activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted from the government-run Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, a private facility of his choice, while ensuring continuity of his treatment.

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. (ANI)

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Hearing an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said all medical records and reports available with Safdarjung Hospital would be shared with Medanta. Track the July 21 CJP protest live here

The court also said it would direct the director of Medanta Hospital to constitute a panel of doctors to oversee Wangchuk's treatment after his transfer.

“What we propose to do is, let him be shifted to a hospital of his choice, he will be treated by Medanta and all the reports etc which have been done at Safdarjung will be supplied to Medanta and he will be treated there by panel of doctors to be formed by Medanta. We will pass order after lunch,” the court said.

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{{^usCountry}} Gitanjali Angmo thanked the High Court on X. “My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Delhi highcourt for passing favourable order of discharge of [Sonam Wangchuk] to [Medanta], the hospital of our choice! My heartfelt thanks also to [Akhil Sibal] and Bahuli Sharma and their teams for this win against unbelievable odds in record time!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gitanjali Angmo thanked the High Court on X. “My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Delhi highcourt for passing favourable order of discharge of [Sonam Wangchuk] to [Medanta], the hospital of our choice! My heartfelt thanks also to [Akhil Sibal] and Bahuli Sharma and their teams for this win against unbelievable odds in record time!!” {{/usCountry}}

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HC heard appeal by Wangchuk's wife

The High Court heard Angmo's appeal challenging a single judge's order refusing to discharge him from Safdarjung Hospital and allow his transfer to a private facility. The court had earlier sought Wangchuk's complete medical records.

CJ Upadhyaya and Justice Karia had earlier directed Safdarjung Hospital to file all pathological reports, including tests conducted by AIIMS and a private laboratory, along with every medical bulletin issued during Wangchuk's treatment.

In the early hours of Saturday, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital.

Sibal questions Wangchuk's hospitalisation

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Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, argued that Wangchuk was taken from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday without consultation and in the absence of any medical emergency, despite the court's July 16 order only directing authorities to monitor his health and medically intervene if necessary.

AIIMS doctors and Wangchuk's earlier treating physician were asked to be present at the hearing.

Bench questions doctors on medical condition

During the hearing, Chief Justice Upadhyaya asked the hospital doctors about Wangchuk's elevated urea and uric acid levels.

"What about the raised urea and uric acid levels? The raised acid isn't it an indication of some malfunctioning?" the Chief Justice asked, as per Bar and Bench.

ALSO READ | Will continue fast till talks begin with MPs: Sonam Wangchuk

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A doctor replied, "When we glucose is not taking, then the energy source is fat. So due to the breakdown of fat, there is ketones in the urine. After the days of fasting, these changes are natural."

Earlier, Sibal told the court that two doctors had been continuously treating Wangchuk throughout his hunger strike. "The court's concern is to save his life first. We are not concerned with any other thing. Therefore whatever samples you have analysed… please compile these report and file it on affidavit," the bench said on Monday, PTI reported.

Sibal argued that Wangchuk was conscious, not in the ICU and should be allowed to decide where he receives treatment.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, waves as he is shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Background

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Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and forcefully hospitalised him at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike over paper leaks and the deaths of students linked to the NEET exam cancellation. He is now on Day 24 of his fast at the hospital.

On Sunday, Justice Mini Pushkarna declined to order his transfer to a private hospital, observing that shifting the fasting activist to Safdarjung Hospital was not arbitrary and that the treating medical team should continue to decide his treatment according to medical protocol.