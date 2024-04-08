Delhi HC to pronounce tomorrow order in Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

The Delhi high court will on Tuesday at 2:30 pm pronounce its order in Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case.



Kejriwal has questioned the timing of his arrest by the central agency, alleging it is in ‘contravention’ of the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections and level playing field. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15.

The ED has opposed the plea and contended that Kejriwal cannot claim "immunity" from arrest on the ground of upcoming elections as law is applied equally to him and an "aam aadmi".

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.



ALSO READ: ED's 'catch-22 situation' in attaching AAP properties in Delhi excise policy case

He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of ED custody.

The matter pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.



During the hearing last week, the ED had rejected Kejriwal's allegation linking arrest to the upcoming general elections.



“Criminals and under-trials have no business to say that we will commit a crime and will not be arrested because elections are here. This is completely ridiculous. It will give license to criminals to roam around freely. Aam aadmi has to go behind bars if he has committed a crime but because you are a chief minister you can't be arrested?” additional solicitor general SV Raju, while appearing for the ED, had argued in court.



“Howsoever you make hue & cry today but it is clear that there was a scam and exchequer along with public have been deprived of the money,” the ED counsel had said in his arguments.