Delhi high court allows wife Priya Kapur plea to modify order over Sanjay Kapur’s will

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed an application filed by Priya Kapur seeking removal of late husband Sanjay Kapur’s sister’s name from its order in proceedings related to his purported will. The court on September 10 directed Priya Kapur to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to him as of June 12, the day of his death.(File Photo)

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the order in a plaint filed by Sunjay's two children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, challenging his purported will and seeking shares in the assets reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore.

She allowed the application filed on behalf of Priya and her minor son, seeking removal of appearance of Mandhira Kapur from its September 10 order.

Senior advocates Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya, said including her name in the proceedings was “an attempt by Mandhira to gain a back door entry into the case”.

The application claimed the order dated “wrongfully reflects the appearance of counsel on behalf of Mandhira, even though she is not a party to the present proceedings".

Karisma and Sunjay married in 2003 but divorced in 2016.

Sunjay passed away on June 12 during a polo match in London, when he suffered a heart attack after reportedly swallowing a bee.

According to reports, his mother Rani Kapur recently wrote to the UK authorities demanding an investigation into her son's death, ruling out natural causes and claiming possible murder, conspiracy and financial fraud.