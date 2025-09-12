Search
Delhi high court allows wife Priya Kapur plea to modify order over Sanjay Kapur’s will

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 09:59 pm IST

Senior advocates representing Priya said including her name in the proceedings was “an attempt by Mandhira to gain a back door entry into the case”.

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed an application filed by Priya Kapur seeking removal of late husband Sanjay Kapur’s sister’s name from its order in proceedings related to his purported will.

The court on September 10 directed Priya Kapur to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to him as of June 12, the day of his death.(File Photo)
Justice Jyoti Singh passed the order in a plaint filed by Sunjay's two children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor, challenging his purported will and seeking shares in the assets reportedly worth 30,000 crore.

She allowed the application filed on behalf of Priya and her minor son, seeking removal of appearance of Mandhira Kapur from its September 10 order.

Senior advocates Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya, said including her name in the proceedings was “an attempt by Mandhira to gain a back door entry into the case”.

The application claimed the order dated “wrongfully reflects the appearance of counsel on behalf of Mandhira, even though she is not a party to the present proceedings".

The court on September 10 directed Priya to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to him as of June 12, the day of his death.

Karisma and Sunjay married in 2003 but divorced in 2016.

Sunjay passed away on June 12 during a polo match in London, when he suffered a heart attack after reportedly swallowing a bee.

According to reports, his mother Rani Kapur recently wrote to the UK authorities demanding an investigation into her son's death, ruling out natural causes and claiming possible murder, conspiracy and financial fraud.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
