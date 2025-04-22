Delhi high court reserves verdict on pleas in 2020 Tablighi shelter case

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its judgement on petitions filed by several Indian nationals accused of providing shelter to foreign nationals during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak. The 195 foreign nationals who were housed by these Indian nationals were also named in the FIR. (Pic used for representation)(HT File)

The case, associated with the Tablighi Jamaat gathering, was under legal examination due to its alleged impact on public health and its adherence to regulatory guidelines during the pandemic.

Advocate Ashima Mandla appeared for the Indian nationals against whom FIRs were filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and Foreigners Act. She placed on record a compilation of judgements passed by other courts in relation to the incident. Advocate Mandakini Singh also appeared on behalf of the Petitioners.

The bench of Justice Neena Bansal reserved the judgement in a batch matter of 16 FIRs involving 70 Indian nationals associated with Tablighi Jamaat who have been chargesheeted u/s 188/269/270/120-B IPC for housing foreign nationals in different masjids during the Covid-19 outbreak between March 24, 2020 and March 30, 2020.

Also Read: Delhi HC asks NIA response on PFI leader plea for custody parole

The 195 foreign nationals who were housed by these Indian nationals were also named in the FIR; however, in most chargesheets, they were not chargesheeted or cognisance refused by the Trial Court, on principles of double jeopardy, as the same set of foreign nationals were chargesheeted for the same set of offences and had entered plea bargaining for purposes of repatriation or were discharged in an FIR.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Foreigners Act against Indian and foreign nationals in connection with alleged violations during the COVID-19 outbreak. A series of chargesheets were filed, with many foreign nationals entering plea bargains.

Additionally, 28 FIRs were registered across Delhi against 193 individuals, leading to quashing petitions before the Delhi High Court. Questions arose regarding the legal validity of charges against petitioners, particularly under sections of the IPC that require specific procedural conditions. Courts across India have previously quashed similar cases, citing procedural lapses and insufficient evidence.