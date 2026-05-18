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    Delhi High Court transfers Rohini judge after video of verbal spat with lawyer in courtroom surfaces

    The incident took place on May 15 during a case hearing, when the judge and the defence lawyer engaged in a verbal spat.

    Updated on: May 18, 2026 8:34 AM IST
    By Arnabjit Sur
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    The Delhi High Court on Sunday passed an order attaching a Rohini court district judge with the Delhi Judicial Academy, two days after a video surfaced purportedly showing the judge having a verbal scuffle with a lawyer inside his courtroom.

    Delhi High Court transfers Rohini judge after verbal spat with lawyer in courtroom (PTI file)
    Delhi High Court transfers Rohini judge after verbal spat with lawyer in courtroom (PTI file)

    Meanwhile, the Judicial Service Association of Delhi issued a condemnation letter, calling the alleged recording of the court proceedings as an illegal and a deliberate act meant to “scandalise the courts” and “browbeat judicial officers”.

    Requesting the Delhi High Court to direct deletion of videos of the courtroom incident from social media platforms, the association stated that they stood in solidarity with the district judge for conducting himself with “integrity” and “independence”.

    In an order passed by the Registrar General of Delhi high court, district judge Rakesh Kumar of Rohini court has been ordered to be attached with the director of the Delhi Judicial Academy in diverted capacity.

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    Meanwhile, Dheeraj Mittal, an additional director with the academy, has been transferred in Kumar’s place.

    The incident took place on May 15 during a case hearing, when the judge and the defence lawyer engaged in a verbal spat allegedly over the lawyer seeking an adjournment. A purported video of the incident shows the judge standing on his podium while addressing the advocate in a heated tone. The judge is subsequently seen being escorted back to his chamber by the court staff.

    The Coordination Committee of all district courts bar associations stated that all lawyers shall abstain from judicial work on Monday in protest.

    The Judicial Service Association opposed the abstention of work by advocates due to the issue, calling it illegal according to Supreme Court guidelines.

    • Arnabjit Sur
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Arnabjit Sur

      Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

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