Home / India News / Delhi: Hindu Rao nurses threaten to go on indefinite strike from Nov 2

Delhi: Hindu Rao nurses threaten to go on indefinite strike from Nov 2

The threat to launch a stir from the Nurses’ Welfare Association (NWA) of the largest municipal hospital comes days after the resident and senior doctors of the facility called off their protest after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation released their due salaries till September.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:20 IST
The NWA on Saturday shot a letter to North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash over non-payment of salaries from August-October and said it will “begin an indefinite strike from November 2”.
The association of nurses of North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital on Saturday threatened to go on indefinite strike from November 2 over their “pending salaries” for August-October.

The threat to launch a stir from the Nurses’ Welfare Association (NWA) of the largest municipal hospital comes days after the resident and senior doctors of the facility called off their protest after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation released their due salaries till September.

The NWA on Saturday shot a letter to North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash over non-payment of salaries from August-October and said it will “begin an indefinite strike from November 2”.

“We hope this strike won’t have to continue for long and our issues will be resolved,” the letter reads.

The members of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the 900-bedded hospital had been protesting for the past several days and had gone on an indefinite strike, seeking the release of salaries due for the past three months.  Seniors doctors under the banner of the Municipal Corporation Doctors’ Association (MCDA) later had also gone on an indefinite strike, and both associations had called off the stir on October 28.

