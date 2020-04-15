Delhi hospital will try plasma enrichment technique to treat Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 19:28 IST

Three days after All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi director Randeep Guleria spoke about the possibility of using plasma therapy in treating Covid-19, the Delhi government said it plans to use plasma enrichment technique to treat severely-ill coronavirus patients on trial basis, PTI reported.

The agency reported that clinical trial of the plasma enrichment technique will be conducted at Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Under the technique, transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severely-ill Covid-19 patients is conducted.

There is currently no cure for Covid-19 and convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for patients.

Delhi currently has more than 1,500 cases of Covid-19 which is the second highest number after Maharashtra. Thirty Covid-19 patients have died so far in the national capital.

Guleria had said that blood plasma can be taken from a Covid-19 patient who has recovered from the illness as it contains antibodies which, when transfused to a sick patient, can boost immunity and help in recovery.

But he had cautioned that there are very few studies that indicate the effectiveness of plasma therapy as the treatment of Covid-19 although the therapy has previously been used in other illnesses such as Ebola.