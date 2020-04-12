‘May use it if data suggests’: Delhi AIIMS expert on plasma therapy for Covid-19  

india

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi director Randeep Guleria on Sunday talked about the possibility of using plasma therapy in treating Covid-19.

Guleria said that blood plasma can be taken from a Covid-19 patient who has recovered from the illness. The plasma from a recovered coronavirus patient contains antibodies which, when transfused to a sick patient, can help in recovery.

“Plasma from blood of a person who recovered from Covid-19 is taken and then plasma’s anti-bodies are transfused into another patient’s blood which boosts their immune system,” he said.

Guleria said that there are very few studies that indicate the effectiveness of plasma therapy as the treatment of Covid-19. He added that the therapy has previously been used in other illnesses such as Ebola.

"Plasma from blood of a person who recovered from COVID-19 is taken & then plasma's anti-bodies are transfused into another patient's blood which boosts their immune system."

“If the data suggests it’s useful, then we may be able to use it in a larger number of patients but we must remember that it depends on blood being donated by Covid-19 patients who have recovered and their plasma being available to be given to the patient,” Guleria added.

Guleria also said that there is no data to suggest that pets can spread coronavirus.

“The spread of Covid-19 is mainly from human to human. Chances of its spread from pets to humans are very very unlikely. So having pets at home is safe,” he said.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to to 8,356 on Sunday. As per the data released by the ministry on Sunday morning, India now has 7,367 active cases, 715 people have been cured or discharged while 273 people have died from Covid-19.

