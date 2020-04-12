Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:18 IST

The Ministry of Health on Sunday updated the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,356. As per the data released by the ministry on Sunday morning, India now has 7,367 active cases, 715 people have been cured or discharged while 273 people have died from Covid-19.

Maharashtra continues to lead the tally with nearly 2,000 coronavirus cases in the state followed by Tamil Nadu. The southern state of Kerala reported no change in its tally as compared to Saturday.

India entered the 19th day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown which will come to an end on April 14, if not extended.

Here are the top developments:

1. The government plans to set up a chain of 20 lakh retail shops called ‘Suraksha Stores’ across India which will provide daily essentials to citizens while maintaining stringent safety norms, news agency PTI reported.

2. Maharashtra Police has registered over 35,000 offences across the state against those violating prohibitory orders and quarantine guidelines during the lockdown.

3. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally soared to 1,895 on Sunday, said a state health official.

4. Delhi administration on Sunday added three more areas in its list of Covid-19 containment zones. The number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 33 on Sunday. The three areas are in Deoli Extension, Mansarovar Garden and in Jahangirpuri.

5. The World Bank on Sunday said the coronavirus outbreak has severely disrupted the Indian economy, magnifying pre-existing risks to its outlook.

6. The Union ministry of human resource development (HRD) is planning to launch a web portal with study material for school students from Class 1 to those studying in colleges.

7. India’s consignment of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug being cited as many as a game-changer in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, arrived at Newark, New Jersey on Saturday.

8. The Centre may divide the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the number of Covid-19 cases during the proposed extended period of lockdown, news agency PTI reported.

9. Three journalists in Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 and were moved to the civic isolation facility at Powai.

10. An eminent Indian-American epidemiologist has said that a three-week lockdown is a reasonable starting point to contain the coronavirus pandemic in a country like India.

(With inputs from agencies)