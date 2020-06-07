e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Delhi hospitals to cater to Covid-19 patients from city for now’: Kejriwal

‘Delhi hospitals to cater to Covid-19 patients from city for now’: Kejriwal

Select private hospitals, except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed, are also reserved for Delhi residents amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief minister said.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 12:54 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks at a press conference over Covid-19 situation in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks at a press conference over Covid-19 situation in New Delhi. (ANI)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Delhi government hospitals will be available only to the residents of Delhi amid the coronavirus pandemic while Central government hospitals will remain open to all.

Select private hospitals, except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed, are also reserved for Delhi residents, the chief minister said. Kejriwal said that people coming to the national capital for specific surgeries will be treated at private hospitals.

Earlier this week, the chief minister called for public suggestion on whether hospitals in Delhi should be reserved exclusively for the residents amid the coronavirus pandemic. The chief minister’s office (CMO), in a tweet, stated that the suggestions can be sent by June 5, 5 pm.

Also read: Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed

In an address on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital, Kejriwal on Sunday announced the opening of Delhi borders from Monday. All restaurants, malls and places of worship will also open in the national capital from tomorrow. However, hotels and banquet halls will remain closed.

Kejriwal said that by the end of June, Delhi could need 15,000 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The chief minister also cautioned the elderly against the Covid-19 infection and urged them to stay protected.

The Delhi government has also decided to withdraw the ‘special corona fee’ levied at 70% of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor. The order will come into effect from June 10.

Coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 27,654 on Sunday as per the figures updated by national capital. The city has seen over 10,000 people recover from Covid-19 while 761 patients have lost their lives.

tags
top news
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
LIVE: Russia reports nearly 9,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
LIVE: Russia reports nearly 9,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
Petrol, diesel prices go up. Here’s what you will have to pay
‘Delhi hospitals to cater to Covid-19 patients from city for now’: Kejriwal
‘Delhi hospitals to cater to Covid-19 patients from city for now’: Kejriwal
Brazil leads surge as global Covid-19 cases near 7 million
Brazil leads surge as global Covid-19 cases near 7 million
This 5-year-old tiger who killed 2 humans to spend life in enclosures
This 5-year-old tiger who killed 2 humans to spend life in enclosures
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In