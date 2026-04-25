Delhi's Kailash Hills horror: Police to question family of accused in rape-murder case

New Delhi: Crime and forensic teams of Delhi Police on Friday conducted a scene recreation in the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman in south Delhi’s Kailash Hills, with investigators saying the focus is now on the family of the accused, 23-year-old Rahul Meena, with his father in Alwar and his uncle in Gurugram set to be questioned.

Accused Rahul Meena being brought to Amar Colony Police Station in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

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Family members will be questioned about Meena’s alleged phone addiction and gambling habits which put him under debt of around ₹7 lakh, his decision to travel to Delhi, and his movements after he fled the crime scene, investigators who asked not to be identified said, adding that they will also conduct a psychoanalysis test on the accused.

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In another key development, investigators recovered the victim’s mobile phone, which the accused stole at the time of the assault. Police said Meena had ditched the phone near a park in Garhi Village in East of Kailash.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the victim, daughter of a civil servant, was alone at her residence Wednesday morning when Meena entered her house using a spare keycard. Police said he gained access to her floor where she was studying, assaulted her after she refused to give him money, and later raped her. The woman died during the assault and was found by her parents later. Meena was arrested the same day from a Dwarka hotel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the victim, daughter of a civil servant, was alone at her residence Wednesday morning when Meena entered her house using a spare keycard. Police said he gained access to her floor where she was studying, assaulted her after she refused to give him money, and later raped her. The woman died during the assault and was found by her parents later. Meena was arrested the same day from a Dwarka hotel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} HT spoke to the hotel manager, who said, “I remember him. He had come to book a room. He told me he was from Alwar and had come to Delhi for some work. He was very calm and sweet. It did not look like he had committed such a horrific crime. He was even apologetic for not having an ID on him and gave me his Aadhaar ID number. He paid ₹1,500 in cash and went to his room. Around 4 pm, a police team came in and started questioning. I was scared. I later found he had killed and raped an innocent girl. I had no idea.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT spoke to the hotel manager, who said, “I remember him. He had come to book a room. He told me he was from Alwar and had come to Delhi for some work. He was very calm and sweet. It did not look like he had committed such a horrific crime. He was even apologetic for not having an ID on him and gave me his Aadhaar ID number. He paid ₹1,500 in cash and went to his room. Around 4 pm, a police team came in and started questioning. I was scared. I later found he had killed and raped an innocent girl. I had no idea.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Meena hired a cab to Dwarka after allegedly killing the woman. Before leaving, he dumped her mobile phone. He was carrying another phone, which he switched off soon after.

A senior police officer said, “At the hotel, he ordered a T-shirt online and some food. He will soon be taken to recreate the crime scene and map his escape route. On Friday morning, a team led by a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) went to reconstruct the crime scene to ascertain how he managed to enter without being spotted on many cameras and attack the victim. We have also taken him for a potency test, which is part of legal procedure.”

Police said Meena told the hotel staff that his name was Rahul Kumar.

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Based on his interrogation, the investigating team is also planning to take the accused for a psychoanalysis test.

“There are times he shows no remorse for what he has done. He was very calm and acted nonchalant when he told us he wanted to pay off his debt and attacked the woman because she refused to listen to him. The test will analyse his behaviour patterns and his mental health state,” the officer added.

Meena had also changed his pants and shoes – taking the victim’s brother’s clothes – after the assault. Police on Friday said they have found Meena’s blood-soaked clothes along with the victim’s brother’s pants, footwear, and bag.

Investigators said they are also going to question the family members of the accused.

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Rajasthan Police confirmed Meena’s father and five other members have been detained for questioning. After Rajasthan Police’s custody, they will be in Delhi Police’s custody for questioning. Meena was on Thursday sent to a four-day police custody.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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