One dead, 3 injured after building collapses in Delhi's Karol Bagh

A labourer was killed, while three others were injured after a building collapsed in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Friday, police said. Of the three injured, condition of one person is said to be critical.

Photo for representation (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

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The incident took place at around 11:15 am when a two-storey building collapsed during demolition work carried out by a private contractor in Karol Bagh, a residential and commercial hub in Central Delhi.

The incident occurred on Pyare Lal Road in Regarpura, where labourers were demolishing an old structure, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials. The building owners had reportedly hired a private contractor to carry out the demolition work.

Pointing at flouted norms, police stated that the owner had not taken permission from the concerned agency to pull down the structure. Police said the building suddenly collapsed during the demolition, trapping the labourers working at the site.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot to carry out search and rescue operations after locals informed them about the building collapse.

What we know about the victims

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{{^usCountry}} The deceased labourer has been identified as Sheikh Shamshad who succumbed to critical injuries. His body was shifted to the mortuary at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital, according to the PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased labourer has been identified as Sheikh Shamshad who succumbed to critical injuries. His body was shifted to the mortuary at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital, according to the PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

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Another labourer, Mohammad Ayub, is said to be in critical condition as suffered a head injury and fracture of his right hand. Doctors initially provided medical treatment and later referred him to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Police said Sheikh Saidul suffered injuries to his limbs and was admitted to Jeevan Mala Hospital. Police identified another labourer as Rafik-Ul, and said he sustained minor injuries.

Building owners, contractor detained

Officials said the building owners and the contractor involved in the demolition work have been detained for questioning.

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Police said they are initiating further legal action under appropriate provisions, verifying the facts and assessing the circumstances that led to the building collapse.

With inputs from agencies