Home / India News / Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to resume soon: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to resume soon: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Train services in the country, which were halted in late March due to coronavirus induced lockdown, are being resumed in a graded manner.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
The Vande Bharat Express, during its trial run between Delhi and Katra.
The Vande Bharat Express, during its trial run between Delhi and Katra.(PTI)
         

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra, home to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, will resume soon.

He said the matter of resumption of train to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Navratri festival was discussed with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

“Discussed with Railway Minister Sh @PiyushGoyal. #VandeBharatExpress train from Delhi to #KatraVaishnoDevi to resume soon. This should be a reassuring piece of information for pilgrims from across the country planning a visit to Holy shrine during #Navratri festival,” Singh tweeted. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, is Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur constituency.

Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step
‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty’: Air chief Bhadauria on IAF Day
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
