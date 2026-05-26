Delhi likely to get relief from intense heat from Friday

Large parts of Delhi remained in the grip of scorching heat on Tuesday, with temperatures hovering above normal levels and the Safdarjung observatory recording a maximum of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. New Delhi, India - May 26, 2026: Residents of Vivekanand Camp in Chanakya Puri rush to fill empty utensils as water tank arrives on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

The weather office said stations at Ayanagar, Ridge and Lodhi Road narrowly missed the official heatwave criteria by 0.2 degree, 0.4 degree and 0.7 degree Celsius, respectively.

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Relief expected from May 29 However, residents are likely to get some relief from May 29 onwards, as the IMD has forecast thunderstorm and rain activity in the city.

"Relief in heatwave conditions over the region is likely from May 29 due to a likely western disturbance along with a moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to the likely formation of a lower tropospheric east-west trough," the IMD said.

On Tuesday, Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal, while Ridge logged 44.6 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches above normal.

Lodhi Road recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches above normal, and Palam registered 44 degrees Celsius, 3 notches above normal.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notch above normal. Among other stations, Palam recorded 27.5 degrees Celsius, Ridge 26.7 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 25.6 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 27.1 degrees Celsius.

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IMD issues yellow alert The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions on Wednesday, forecasting a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of around 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality stood at 252 in the "poor" category at 6 pm on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered "good", between 51 and 100 "satisfactory", between 101 and 200 "moderate", between 201 and 300 "poor", between 301 and 400 "very poor", and between 401 and 500 "severe".