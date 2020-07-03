e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695

Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695

The death toll in the capital city which has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases over the past month has now risen to 2,923.

india Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Early detection and timely clinical management of Covid-19 cases have resulted in better daily recoveries, with the recovery rate of coronavirus patients crossing 60 per cent in the country on Friday, the Union health ministry said.
Early detection and timely clinical management of Covid-19 cases have resulted in better daily recoveries, with the recovery rate of coronavirus patients crossing 60 per cent in the country on Friday, the Union health ministry said.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The national capital on Friday detected a fresh batch of 2,520 new Covid-19 cases taking Delhi’s total coronavirus tally to 94,695, the state health department said. Fifty nine more patients succumbed to the viral infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the capital city which has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases over the past month has now risen to 2,923.

There are at present 26,148 active coronavirus patients in Delhi, while 65,624 people have recovered from the infection and been discharged.

ALSO READ | Plasma therapy has helped reduce Covid-19 deaths by more than 50% at LNJP Hospital: Kejriwal

Delhi has once again slipped to the third spot in the list of states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases as Tamil Nadu on Friday crossed the grim milestone of one lakh Covid-19 cases with the state reporting 4,329 fresh infections and 64 fatalities, pushing the death toll in the southern state to 1,385.

Early detection and timely clinical management of Covid-19 cases have resulted in better daily recoveries, with the recovery rate of coronavirus patients crossing 60 per cent in the country on Friday, the Union health ministry said.

India’s recovery rate of Covid-19 patients has improved further and now stands at 60.73 per cent, as the tally of India’s coronavirus cases soared by over 20,000 in a single day for the first time, taking the country’s tally to 6,25,544.

ALSO READ | ‘Most of us won’t need Covid-19 vaccine’: Oxford expert explains how the pandemic is likely to end

The death toll due to the coronavirus disease climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities.

Eight states, which include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have contributed 85.5 per cent of the active Covid-19 caseload in the country and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India has occurred in these states.

tags
top news
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Over 5 lakh Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission since May 7: Govt
Over 5 lakh Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission since May 7: Govt
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
US sees over 50K cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Life term for UK convert who plotted Sri Lanka-type blasts
Life term for UK convert who plotted Sri Lanka-type blasts
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In