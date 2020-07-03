Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695

india

The national capital on Friday detected a fresh batch of 2,520 new Covid-19 cases taking Delhi’s total coronavirus tally to 94,695, the state health department said. Fifty nine more patients succumbed to the viral infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the capital city which has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases over the past month has now risen to 2,923.

There are at present 26,148 active coronavirus patients in Delhi, while 65,624 people have recovered from the infection and been discharged.

Delhi has once again slipped to the third spot in the list of states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases as Tamil Nadu on Friday crossed the grim milestone of one lakh Covid-19 cases with the state reporting 4,329 fresh infections and 64 fatalities, pushing the death toll in the southern state to 1,385.

Early detection and timely clinical management of Covid-19 cases have resulted in better daily recoveries, with the recovery rate of coronavirus patients crossing 60 per cent in the country on Friday, the Union health ministry said.

India’s recovery rate of Covid-19 patients has improved further and now stands at 60.73 per cent, as the tally of India’s coronavirus cases soared by over 20,000 in a single day for the first time, taking the country’s tally to 6,25,544.

The death toll due to the coronavirus disease climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities.

Eight states, which include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have contributed 85.5 per cent of the active Covid-19 caseload in the country and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India has occurred in these states.