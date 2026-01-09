Edit Profile
    Delhi logs 4.6 deg Celsius, temperature drops to this season's record low

    Delhi on Friday recorded its lowest temperature of the season.

    Updated on: Jan 09, 2026 10:01 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Delhi on Friday recorded its lowest temperature of the season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

    The maximum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 17.5 degree Celsius. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    The maximum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 17.5 degree Celsius. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    At 4.6 degree Celsius, the temperature was 2.3 degree below normal. The maximum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 17.5 degree Celsius, which was logged on Thursday.

    Even as the mercury dipped in the Capital, rain lashed parts of Delhi and a thick layer of smog blanketed several areas, according to the IMD.

    The air quality remained in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category across Delhi, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality index reading on Thursday stood at 280, under the ‘poor’ category. As of 10 am on Friday, the AQI reading was 380.

