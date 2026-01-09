What is the minimum temperature in Delhi today? Check weather forecast

Delhi is under India Meteorological Department's (IMD) yellow alert for Friday amid weather conditions that feel colder than normal. Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius, one of the lowest this season. IMD predicted mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog at a few places for January 9 (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Previously, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius on December 4 and 5 last year at Safdarjung station, representative of city's weather. However, no cold day conditions were recorded in Delhi on Thursday, HT earlier reported.

Amid biting cold conditions, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Haryana's Gurugram and other isolated parts of NCR received surprise rain on Friday morning.

What is the minimum temperature in Delhi today? While data on IMD website was not updated at the time of filing of this report, the minimum temperature on Friday was expected to fall between 5 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, with dense to moderate fog, according to the weather department.

On Thursday, Safdarjung station recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8°C, one degree below normal and down from 8.6°C recorded a day earlier, HT reported earlier.

IMD predicted mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog at a few places for January 9, especially during the morning hours. While the maximum temperature will hover between 16-18 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is likely to fall between 5-7 degrees Celsius.

IMD warns of light to moderate rain The regional met department had warned of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning around Haryana in the early hours of January 9. It said that light rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Delhi, including Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham and Safdarjung.

While the minimum temperatures dipped in Delhi, the maximum temperatures rose marginally due to a fog hole.

Navdeep Dahiya, an amateur weatherman, told HT that the rise in maximum temperature can be attributed to a fog hole over Delhi-NCR. He said that upper-level fog persists in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Earlier on Thursday, visibility in Delhi's Palam dipped to 100 metres due to dense fog.

IMD earlier predicted that winter chill is expected to intensify across northern India until January 15.