Delhi to get chillier? City, Noida, Gurugram wake up to rain amid biting cold

Rain in the national capital comes a day after the city recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the third lowest this winter. The reading, observed at Safdarjung, was 1.1 notch below normal.

Even as rain surprised Delhi-NCR, a thick layer of fog continued to envelop the region, visuals from this morning showed.

Parts of Noida, Delhi and Gurugram witnessed rain on Friday, making the cold wave conditions even tougher for the region. With this, temperatures are expected to drop even further in the Delhi-NCR region.

A sharp chill prevailed in the city throughout the day yesterday, with maximum temperatures remaining lower than normal across all monitoring stations.

How many cold days in Delhi in 2026? Delhi welcomed 2026 with cold wave and dense fog conditions engulfing the city. The first cold day was recorded on January 6, when the minimum temperature stood at 7.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degree below normal.

Another was recorded on January 7, with the maximum temperature recorded at 16.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, and the minimum at 8.6 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below the seasonal average, reported news agency PTI.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), when minimum temperatures fall below 10 degrees, it is a cold day. This is also true for days when the maximum falls about 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal.