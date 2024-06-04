Delhi Election Results 2024 Live: BJP to win all seven Lok Sabha seats again? Counting of votes today

Nagpur, June 03 (ANI): Preparations underway on the eve of vote counting for the Lok Sabha polls, at Kalmna Market Yard in Nagpur on Monday.

Delhi Election Results 2024 Live: In the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, Delhi voted on May 25, in the sixth and penultimate of the national polls. The counting of votes will be held on June 4, i.e., today. In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP achieved a 100% success rate in the national capital. In 2019, the saffron party achieved a vote share of more than 50% on each seat, and 57% overall.

To bridge this huge margin, the AAP and Congress contested under a seat-sharing agreement, with the AAP fielding four candidates, and the Congress, three. The BJP, meanwhile, dropped six of its seven MPs and repeated only North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister and late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, replaced outgoing Lok Sabha member from New Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi. The BJP gave tickets to Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk (replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan), Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi (replacing Gautam Gambhir), Yogender Chandolia from North West Delhi (replacing Hans Raj Hans), Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi (replacing Parvesh Verma) and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi (replacing Ramesh Bidhuri).

Meanwhile, the AAP fielded Somnath Bharti in New Delhi, Mahabal Mishra in West Delhi, Sahi Ram Pehelwan in South Delhi, and Kuldeep Kumar in East Delhi. The Congress gave ticket to Kanhaiya Kumar (East Delhi), Jai Prakash Agarwal (Chandni Chowk) and Udit Raj (North West Delhi).