Lok Sabha poll results: Why early trends from postal ballots may not give full picture on counting day

A 95-year-old, Budhi Devi, shows her voting slip as she arrives to cast her vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Kullu. (ANI FILE)

Most exit polls have predicted the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power for a third consecutive term, with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls. Follow Live Updates on election results 2024

On the opposition claims on postal ballots, Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said the postal ballot counting will be taken up first, and the counting of votes registered in electronic voting machines or EVMs will begin 30 minutes later.

“The same process was followed in the 2019 and 2022 assembly elections. As soon as EVM counting gets over, five random VVPAT counting begins,” Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference on Monday.

What are postal ballots?

Postal ballots are ballots that are sent by mail, allowing eligible voters to cast their vote remotely, rather than in person at a polling station.

Who is eligible to vote through postal ballots?

Eligible voters for postal ballots in India include:

Service voters (members of the armed forces, state police personnel, etc.).

Voters on election duty.

Special voters (such as the President, Vice President, governors).

Electors subjected to preventive detention.

Voters above 80 years of age

Persons with disabilities

How to apply for postal ballots?

To apply for postal ballots, eligible voters must submit a request to the returning officer of their constituency. This request typically involves filling out and submitting Form 12 or 12D (for senior citizens and PwD), depending on the category of the voter.

What is the process of postal voting?

Application: Submit a request for a postal ballot.

Receipt: Receive the postal ballot along with instructions and a declaration form.

Marking the ballot: Mark your vote on the postal ballot.

Sealing and sending: Place the marked ballot in the designated envelope, seal it, and send it back to the returning officer by post.

How are postal ballots counted?

Postal ballots are counted under strict supervision at the designated counting centres. On the day of counting, they are opened and counted separately from the regular ballots.

What is the rule for counting postal ballots?

The rules for counting postal ballots include: