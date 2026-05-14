Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka among states to go for SIR in 3rd phase. See full list of 19 states, UTs

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the rollout of Phase 3 of Special Intensive Revision of voters' list in 16 states and 3 Union Territories. The exercise will cover almost the entire India except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. In the first two phases, SIR was conducted in 13 States/UTs covering nearly 59 crore electors. (PTI/Representational Image)

Among the states covered in phase 3 are Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttarakhand and others.

List of States in which SIR will be conducted Andhra Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

Chandigarh

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD)

Haryana

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Manipur

Meghalaya

Mizoram

Nagaland

NCT of Delhi

Odisha

Punjab

Sikkim

Tripura

Telangana

Uttarakhand Also read: VD Satheesan to be new Kerala CM as Congress announces name after days of suspense

According to the document released by the Election Commission of India, to conduct the exercise, in the third phase, over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go house to house to 36.73 crore electors, assisted by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents.

In the first two phases, SIR was conducted in 13 States/UTs covering nearly 59 crore electors.

In the third phase, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will not be covered, EC informed, adding that SIR in these states will be announced later after considering the weather of upper or snow-bound areas.

Also read: Yes SIR or no? Bihar electoral roll revision row explained in 10 simple points

SIR is a participative exercise involving all stakeholders, including electors, political parties and election officials, the ECI said. It also requested full participation, urging political parties to appoint BLAs for each polling booth to ensure SIR is conducted with full transparency.

The SIR, first launched in Bihar in June 2025, was expanded nationwide on October 27, 2025, covering 12 more states and UTs in the second phase.

Among the states where the controversial SIR exercise has been completed, West Bengal recorded the highest single-state deletion, with around 9.1 million names being removed from the electoral rolls, followed by Tamil Nadu with 7.4 million deletions, and Gujarat with 6.8 million deletions, HT reported earlier.