Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Delhi man arrested for cheating woman of laptop, cash for in fake WFH job scam

PTI |
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 09:16 pm IST

The victim filed a complaint alleging that she was approached by an unknown person through social media with a part-time job offer, police said.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly cheating a woman by luring her with a fake work-from-home job offer, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Parth Bhatia, a resident of Moti Nagar in West Delhi.(Pexel)
The accused was identified as Parth Bhatia, a resident of Moti Nagar in West Delhi.(Pexel)

The accused was identified as Parth Bhatia, a resident of Moti Nagar in West Delhi.

The matter came to light after a woman, Anshula Sharma, a resident of Model Town, filed a complaint alleging that she was approached by an unknown person through social media with a part-time job offer, police said.

After gaining her trust, the accused asked her to deposit 15,000 as a security fee and also convinced her to send her Apple MacBook, claiming it required an upgrade for the assignment. He arranged a bike pick-up to collect the laptop, the police officer said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up, he said. A police team analysed call records, IP logs, and bike-ride booking details. The team managed to trace and arrest Bhatia from his house in Moti Nagar.

During questioning, Bhatia admitted to running the scam to support his gambling addiction. He also revealed that the number he used for calls was linked to several other cyber complaints.

One mobile phone used in the crime was recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway, police added.

