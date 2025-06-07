Delhi man arrested for sending death threat to CM Rekha Gupta

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly issuing a death threat to Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, news agency PTI reported, quoting police sources. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta(ANI)

The accused, identified as Shlok Tripathi, is a fraudster known to frequently change his identity, a police source told PTI. He was arrested by Delhi Police and is currently being interrogated by the Special Cell in northwest Delhi, an official said.

Tripathi allegedly made the threat via emergency helpline 112 from neighbouring Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Ghaziabad police alerted Delhi Police and dispatched a team to Panchwati Colony, the reported location of the call, but the suspect initially evaded capture, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ritesh Tripathi.

On Friday, ACP Ritesh Tripathi said, “On the night of June 5, 2025, the Ghaziabad Commissionerate's Kotwali police station received a call from an unknown person who threatened to kill the Chief Minister of Delhi. The Ghaziabad control room immediately informed the Delhi control room. Delhi's local police force promptly responded and reached the spot. The caller could not be contacted thereafter.”

"Responding to the alarming information, we informed the Delhi Police Control Room about the call," ACP Tripathi said.

"A police team rushed to Panchwati Colony, the location from where the call was reportedly made. However, we were unable to establish contact with the individual who had dialled 112," he added.

"Police teams have been pressed to identify the individual through surveillance," the ACP further said.

Rajasthan CM receives death threat

Last month, a high-level security alert was issued in Rajasthan after an email was sent that threatened the lives of chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma and senior IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan, PTI reported.

The email, sent from an account under the name Divij Prabhakara, contained threats to kill and dismember the chief minister and the IAS officer. It also claimed that explosives would be planted in cricket stadiums to draw public attention to certain alleged personal grievances.

According to police, the email was received by several recipients, including an official email ID linked to the chief minister’s office and a private individual.

The message, presented as an attempt to expose alleged misconduct by certain individuals, also made accusations of rape and dowry harassment, providing detailed personal information about the alleged perpetrators.

Police said the email contained unverified personal claims and that they are treating it as both a potential threat and a possible hoax.

(With PTI inputs)