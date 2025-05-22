Delhi man bludgeons 17-year-old boy to death over suspected affair with wife; arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy over suspicion of being in an extramarital affair with his wife, at his residence in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. A call around 11am about the fight between tenant led to police reaching the spot and finding the body.(Representational Image)

Police said that the victim was hit on his head with a small gas cylinder on Tuesday morning. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said that both the accused and the victim are from Bihar. The minor was staying with the couple for the past few days.

Police said that their control room received a call around 11am on Tuesday regarding a violent fight between tenants. When police reached the spot, they found a person lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

A murder case was registered and investigation taken up.

During probe, police officers found that the minor had come to Delhi from Bihar around 10 days ago and had started living with the couple as he was an acquaintance of Thakur’s wife.

“The accused and the victim were drinking on Monday night. Later that night, the man saw his wife in an intimate position with the boy. He got furious and confronted the boy on Tuesday morning after his wife left for work at a toy factory in Roshanara,” DCP Banthia said.

In a fit of rage, the man hit the boy with a gas cylinder, attacking him fatally. Around 9.30am, a neighbour noticed blood in the drain outside the house.When the neighbour allegedly knocked for enquiring and the man opened the door, the boy’s body was seen lying inside after which police were informed, officers said.