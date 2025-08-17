Delhi man held for raping mother twice, says he was ‘punishing her’

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 65-year-old mother on two occasions in central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area, with the victim telling police her son claimed he was “punishing” her over suspicions that she had an extramarital affair years earlier. Traumatised and ashamed, the woman did not immediately report the incident and began sleeping in her daughter’s room for safety.(Unsplash/representational)

The elderly woman, accompanied by her 25-year-old daughter, approached Hauz Qazi police station on Friday to file a complaint about the alleged assaults that occurred after the family returned from a religious pilgrimage earlier this month.

According to the complaint, the victim lives with her retired government employee husband, the accused son, and one of their daughters in the Hauz Qazi area. The family also has an elder daughter who is married and lives with her in-laws in the same neighbourhood.

On July 17, the woman, her husband, and younger daughter had travelled to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage. Eight days later, whilst they were still abroad, the accused telephoned his father, asking them to return.

“He said that we should come to Delhi because he wanted my husband to divorce me, claiming he had discovered that I had extramarital relationships with other men when he was a child, before his younger sister was born, and when my husband used to travel for work,” the woman stated in her complaint. The son made similar calls repeatedly over the following week.

Concerned by these frantic calls, the family returned to Delhi on August 1. Upon their arrival, the accused allegedly assaulted his mother immediately. “He made me remove my burqa, locked me in a room and beat me up. He told my husband that he had spoilt me,” the victim told police, according to an officer quoted the complaint.

Frightened by the violence, the woman left home and stayed with her elder daughter. She returned on August 11, when the situation escalated further.

According to a police officer familiar with the case, the victim alleged that around 9.30pm that day, the accused told other family members he wanted to speak with his mother privately. “He locked her in the room and raped her. He said that he was punishing her for her previous conduct even as she pleaded that she was his mother,” the officer said.

On Thursday, the accused allegedly entered the room at approximately 3.30am and sexually assaulted her again.

The following day, the victim confided in her younger daughter, who urged her mother to approach the police.

The mother and daughter then reached Hauz Qazi police station and submitted a written complaint.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.