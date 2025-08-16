Odisha man accused of assaulting his wife tied to pole and beaten, cops rescue him next morning

A man was tied up to a pole and beaten up by his in-laws in Odhisha while waiting for a hearing over a domestic dispute The man was only freed from the pole on Friday morning by the cops who arrived at the scene(AI-generated image)

The incident in Odisha's Gajapati district. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to media reports, the man was left tied to the pole the whole night.

The man, identified as Jalanta Baliarsingh, was accused of domestic violence against his wife, Subhadra Malbisoye. A village panchayat had decreed that his wife go to her parents' house for some time upon learning about the assault.

Over a year later, the couple was still living separately, and their case was pending a hearing in family court.

The man happened to go to his in-laws’ village to buy groceries on Thursday, where he ran into them. A heated argument ensued that got so out of hand that he ended up tied to a pole and beaten up.

The man was only freed from the pole on Friday morning by the cops who arrived at the scene. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

In-laws beat a man to death after he kills his mother-in-law

A man was beaten to death by his wife's family members after he killed his mother-in-law over a domestic issue in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday.

The incident took place in Kawal village under the Chatarpur police station limit.

Following an altercation over some domestic issue, the man, identified as 27-year-old Pramod Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Aurangabad district, killed his mother-in-law, Sushila Devi, with an axe, a police officer quoted by news agency PTI said.

The angry family members of Sushila Devi caught hold of Pramod and beat him to death, the officer said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan said a police investigation was underway, and they were questioning Sushila Devi's family member.