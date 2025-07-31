Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Delhi man jumps into Yamuna from Signature Bridge after fight with wife, rescued

PTI
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 11:41 am IST

Lokendra reached Signature Bridge on his motorcycle, sent a message to his wife informing her of his intention, and jumped into Yamuna

A 30-year-old man jumped into the Yamuna to kill himself after a fight with his wife, but was rescued by two boatmen, police have said.

Lokendra was taken to a dispensary at Tibetan Camp in Majnu Ka Tila, where he regained consciousness.(Representational Image)
Lokendra Singh, according to police, jumped into the river from the Signature Bridge around 4 pm on Tuesday.

"Lokendra reached Signature Bridge on his motorcycle, sent a message to his wife informing her of his intention, and then left his mobile phone and wallet on the bike before jumping into the Yamuna river," a police officer said on Wednesday.

Some officers stopping briefly on the bridge noticed a man drowning in the river.

They alerted nearby boatmen, two of them rushed to the spot, and pulled the man out of the water, the officer said.

Lokendra was taken to a dispensary at Tibetan Camp in Majnu Ka Tila, where he regained consciousness.

He told police that he had been under a severe mental stress after an argument with his wife and decided to take his own life.

Lokendra's wife arrived at the spot with his brother and took him home.

