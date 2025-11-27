Delhi man ‘so drunk’, dozes off at home after killing partner, leaving body in car

Police on Thursday said a 44-year-old woman was killed at her Chhawla residence in southwest Delhi after a drunken fight with her live-in partner, who allegedly pressed his elbow against her neck during the altercation and later attempted to hide her body. A senior police officer familiar with the investigation said that a PCR call was received on the morning of November 26 (Representational Image/Pexel)

The man, Virendra (35), was so intoxicated that although he managed to carry the woman’s body to his car, apparently intending to dispose of it, he was unable to drive and returned to the house, officers said.

A senior police officer familiar with the investigation said that a PCR call was received on the morning of November 26 from a neighbour who saw the woman’s body lying inside the car while Virendra was asleep inside the house, according to a PTI report.

"Virendra, who is married and has children, had been living with the deceased for the past two years. The woman earlier owned a house in Palam, which they sold, and using that money, Virendra purchased a three-storey house in Chhawla under his own name in August," the officer said.

Money was the source of dispute

According to the officer, an additional ₹21 lakh from the sale remained with Virendra, and this amount frequently became a source of dispute between the couple.

On the intervening night of November 25 and 26, both were allegedly drinking when another argument erupted.

During the confrontation, Virendra, who works with a bus company, allegedly pinned the woman to the bed and throttled her with his elbow.

After killing her, he called two friends, a man and a woman, who allegedly helped him carry the body downstairs to the car.

More on the case

The friends left soon after, and Virendra attempted to drive off to dispose of the body.

But due to his extreme intoxication, he could not go beyond roughly 100 metres and returned home. He left the body in the car, went back upstairs, continued drinking and eventually fell asleep.

At around 9 am, a neighbor, who believed the couple were married, noticed the woman’s body and alerted police.

A police team arrived and arrested Virendra, who was still asleep. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest his two associates, the officer added.