Thane man kills live-in partner, keeps body for a day; stench forces suitcase dump

Maharashtra police have arrested a man for reportedly murdering his live-in partner and keeping her body in their house for a day. The man allegedly killed the woman after a fight and dumped her body on the banks of a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district. The body of the woman, identified as 22-year-old Priyanka Vishwakarma, was spotted under the creek bridge near Desai village on Monday. (PTI/Representational Image)

The accused, identified as 50-year-old Vinod Srinivas Vishwakarma, allegedly killed the woman on November 21 following a fight with her, news agency PTI reported.

He kept her body in their house for a day, but as it began decomposing and the stench spread over the place, he stuffed her body in a suitcase, carried it to the creek and threw it off the bridge.

Body spotted under bridge

The body of the woman, identified as 22-year-old Priyanka Vishwakarma, was spotted under the creek bridge near Desai village on Monday. The police also informed that the letters ‘P V S’ were also found tattooed near the wrist of the deceased.

The police initially suspected that the body was stuffed in the suitcase for disposal and registered a case of murder.

Further investigation and the analysis of CCTV footage of the area helped police identify Vinod and apprehend him.

During interrogation, he confessed to murdering her and keeping her body in the house for a day, before dumping it on November 22.

They had been reportedly living together for the last five years. On the night of November 21, they fought each other, after which the accused allegedly strangled her to death.

The police arrested the accused on Tuesday and booked him on charges of murder and causing the disappearance of the evidence of the offence.