Delhi may see 3,100 new Covid cases today, but no need to panic: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital is expected to see 3,100 new Covid-19 cases during the day even as he urged citizens to not panic.

“Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6360. Today, 3100 new cases are expected to be reported. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday. All cases are mild and asymptomatic,” he said while addressing the media.

The chief minister said most of the new cases being reported in Delhi are mild or asymptomatic, adding only 82 oxygen beds have been occupied so far.

“As of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. The Delhi government is prepared with 37,000 beds. I just want to tell you that all new cases are with mild symptoms and are asymptomatic and so there is no need to panic," he said.

On January 1, Delhi recorded a huge surge of 2,716 fresh Covid-19 cases, a spike of 920 infections when compared to the previous day's tally of 1,796.

This was the biggest jump in single-day case count in the national capital since May 21 when 3,009 infections were logged amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Delhi also has the second-highest number of Omicron cases at 315, only behind Maharashtra. Of these, 57 patients have been discharged.

A yellow alert was sounded in the capital last week in the wake of rising cases.

According to Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) orders issued on Tuesday, schools, colleges, movie theatres and gyms will remain shut, and markets and shopping malls will operate on an odd-even basis.

Further, the night curfew in the capital has been extended from 10pm to 5am as part of the first phase of the graded response action plan as the number of people infected with the Omicron variant continued to rise.