Nabin to meet new teams; rejigs likely in apex bodies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to recast its Parliamentary Board, the party’s highest decision-making body, and the Central Election Committee (CEC), which takes a call on candidate selections for various polls, people aware of the matter said. The party has recently announced a new team of national office bearers. HT Image

Both the apex bodies were last rejigged in 2022. To be sure, the last Parliamentary Board reshuffle in August 2022 came around eight years after the previous reconstitution in 2014.

The rejig in Parliamentary Board and CEC is expected soon, although no dates have been officially decided for the process, the people cited above said.

Separately, the newly appointed 65 national office bearers, whose names were announced on August 17, are scheduled to meet party president Nitin Nabin on Saturday. “This will be a formal meeting of the party president and his new team…the next step will be to allocate work and states to the office bearers,” said a party functionary.