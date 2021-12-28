Capital sounds ‘yellow alert’, adds more curbs

New Delhi: Schools, colleges, movie theatres and gyms will remain shut, and markets and shopping malls will operate on an odd-even basis, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority ordered on Tuesday as it sounded a yellow alert to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The night curfew in the capital has also been extended from 10pm to 5am as part of the first phase of the graded response action plan as the number of people infected with the Omicron variant continued to rise. There were 496 new cases in Delhi on Tuesday that showed 0.89% positivity rate.

The government is imposing restrictions to stop the Omicron variant, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a video briefing. He reviewed the Covid-19 situation with top officials on Tuesday afternoon.

“A few months ago, we had formulated a graded response action plan in order to take appropriate action and impose restrictions depending on the level of spread of the coronavirus,” Kejriwal said. “Under Grap, we had decided that in case the coronavirus positivity rate remains over 0.5% for two days consistently, a yellow alert, or Level 1, will be imposed.” The government’s actions are in line with the plan, he said.

On Monday, officials first indicated they needed to balance the full yellow alert curbs with the economic considerations. Experts on Tuesday said the closing of schools, which were shut last month as well after pollution levels spiked, will further learning losses even though infection trends suggest children -- especially those under 15 -- may be at very low risk.

Under the new curbs, only 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings, restaurants and bars will function at 50% capacity, and Delhi Metro and buses will operate at 50% seating capacity with no standing passengers. All large gatherings are prohibited.

In markets and malls, stores will open depending on their number. “On odd days (December 29, for instance), only odd-numbered shops are allowed to open, and on even days (December 30), even-numbered shops will be allowed,” a subdivisional magistrate said on condition of anonymity.

GRAP spells out four levels of restrictions based on the positivity rate. The first level, classified as a yellow alert, is activated after the positivity rate remains above 0.5% for two consecutive days. The highest level is a red alert, which will come into play when the positivity rate breaches 5% and stays there for two consecutive days.

The curbs take effect immediately and will remain in force till further orders. “District authorities have been directed to take necessary action to ensure compliance in their respective areas,” a senior government official said.

Field enforcement and awareness teams have been mobilized to visit sensitive places to ensure GRAP measures are implemented, a district official said . “They may also visit restaurants, hotels, banquet halls, etc., to make people aware and enforce the directives,” he said. Both officials declined to be named.

The next level of restrictions is called amber alert, which will be triggered when the positivity rate breaches 1% and stays above it for two consecutive days. Harsher restrictions will then be imposed. Dining out will be banned and restaurants can only provide takeaways and home deliveries. Bars and barber shops will be closed, and there will be a cap of 33% seating capacity on mass transit.

There was no cause for panic because most of the infected cases are mild or asymptomatic and the Aam Aadmi Party government has made adequate preparations to deal with any eventuality, Kejriwal said.

A majority of the people infected by the Omicron variant are recovering at home, he said. In most cases, patients do not require oxygen support or hospitalization, ventilators and intensive care, Kejriwal said, stressing that the government is doing everything to keep Covid-19 under control. DDMA has called for a review meeting on Wednesday.

The chief minister expressed concerns over Covid-appropriate behaviour being violated and appealed to everyone to strictly follow protocol.

“We have to be responsible and live without fear. It deeply pains us to receive news describing overcrowded markets accompanied with pictures and videos showing people roaming maskless among such crowds,” the chief minister said. “If people don’t take care of themselves, then how will anyone else be able to help them?”

The latest school closure has put a question mark on the fate of in-person classes and other activities that schools had planned to hold on campus after the winter vacation, according to Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference, which counts over 120 private Delhi schools as members.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said the curbs derailed the school’s plans of holding extra classes in January. “A significant portion of the syllabus for senior classes is pending. Earlier, we were planning to hold sustained in-person classes for course completion. Now, we will have to carry out all activity online,” said Arora.

A second expert also questioned the need for drastic curbs at this stage.

“Under the unknown threat of Omicron wave in Delhi, the closure of schools and colleges has already affected the young population. Night curfew is not going to help in limiting the spread,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital. “Constant restrictive diktats of the government may be counterproductive. Empowerment of people with scientific and correct knowledge is more effective tool than forceful measures.”

Traders fear that the drastic curbs will affect business and employment. “The government must review the GRAP measures because it was made in the wake of severe Delta variant,” said Harsh Vardhan Bansal, director of Vegas Mall in Dwarka. “The current variant of coronavirus is far more mild.”

It was too early for the government to impose harsh curbs, which will affect livelihoods of a large number of people dependent upon markets, according to Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders.

“The odd-even formula is an absurd move,” Khandelwal said. “People come to the market for comprehensive purchase, buy multiple things of their needs ranging from apparel to grocery. If a customer finds apparel shops closed on the odd day, they will have to again visit the market to buy apparel on the even day.”