Curfew is back! Delhiites cancel dinner reservations, curb New Year celebrations

New Year countdowns are almost always the highlight of all parties on December 31. But that won’t be the case this year because the night curfew (11pm to 5am) imposed by Delhi government, starting December 27, has led to change in plans of many party revellers who were wanting to go out to ring in 2022 with friends and family at the stroke of the midnight hour. Although large gatherings have been already prohibited in Delhi-NCR, dinners with intimate family members at eateries will also have to be wound up much before 11pm now.

Some Delhiites who were planning to go out have now decided to party at home, with close family members, and have made dinner reservations for a later day in the New Year. Dimple Kumar, a homemaker and blogger from Delhi, says, “We were planning to go out for dinner but have now decided to host a small potluck party at home. There will be just us and our neighbours. It’s time to celebrate but we need to be careful as well. And due to the curfew, no one can travel much so this sounded ideal for the time being.”

For the restaurants, such change in plans is going to make another dent in their businesses. Arjun Dawar, owner of Uncultured and One Oak, says: “All our bookings have been cancelled as most people had made reservations from 9pm to 1am. On the New Year, the countdown is the most important. And since that’s not happening, people are now not interested in coming. So we will be allowing walk-ins if any, and will close entry when we reach 50% capacity.”

A similar stance is that of Umang Tiwari, owner of Local, Junkyard and Liv Bar. He shares the disappointment since the New Year’s eve plans for his patrons will have to be altered now, and says, “We have cancelled everything as of now. Already we were functioning at 50% capacity, and now there is a timing issue as well. If curfew stars at 11pm, we will have to shut by 10.30pm. So we have no bookings as of now.”

And Vidushi Sharma, owner, Mensho Tokyo, adds how they had been inundated with bookings earlier and even came up with two-time slots to ensure social distancing. But now, everything has changed. She informs, “Previously, we were planning to take our last order at 11pm. But owing to an increase in cases and a government imposed night curfew, we will now have to take the last order at around 10 or 10pm, so that people can finish in time and reach home back in time before the curfew begins.”

But some Delhiites are not letting this change in plan dampen their spirits as they agree that safety comes first. “New Year is very special for us, and we as a family have planned to get high on music,” says Sonam Upadhyaya, a teacher from Safdarjung Enclave, adding, “This year, we will dedicate the evening to singing and dancing with each other. The women in the house will rest and get pampered as the men will take charge of cooking. And be it the children or the grandparents, everyone will play some musical instrument, and sing along as we enter the New Year. Though we won’t be calling anyone home due to the curfew, but won’t miss the fun of brining in the New Year countdown at home!”

