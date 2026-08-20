Kolkata hotel fire: B’deshi journalist, kin had come for treatment

At Aruapara in Bangladesh’s Kushtia, Swapna Dutta, 62, has been inconsolable since learning that her son Debashish Dutta, 39, daughter-in-law Afsana Sharmin, 27, and two-year-and-eight-month-old grandson Swarnashish Dutta, had died. Their six-year-old daughter had stayed back with her grandparents in Kushtia.

A Bangladeshi journalist, his wife, their young son and his father-in-law were among nine people killed in the fire at Hotel Shikha Inn in central Kolkata on Wednesday. The family had come to India for medical treatment and was scheduled to return to Bangladesh the same day.

Why were so many Bangladeshi nationals staying at the Shikha Inn in Kolkata?

Why were so many Bangladeshi nationals staying at the Shikha Inn in Kolkata?

“I last spoke to my son around 9:45 pm on Tuesday. They had done some shopping and my son said they would be back home on Wednesday. How will I raise my granddaughter now?” Swapna told reporters.

The family, including Sharmin’s father Akram Ali, 74, travelled to India on August 3 for treatment. After spending two days in Kolkata, they went to Bengaluru for Sharmin’s and Sharnashish’s treatment and returned to Kolkata before checking into Shikha Inn on Monday.

The Bangladesh deputy high commission said five of the nine victims were Bangladeshi nationals. Four were from Kushtia and belonged to the same family. The fifth victim was Babu Ahmed, 37, from Aminabazar in Dhaka.

The New Market area, including Mirza Ghalib Street, Marquis Street and Sudder Street, has several budget hotels popular with Bangladeshi visitors. Room tariffs can start at around ₹500.

“I am a tourist from Dhaka... This area offers cheap hotels and is also centrally located. The buses which come from Dhaka stops at Esplanade, which is close by. Also, the shopping area is nearby. Hence this New Market area is a favourite spot for us Bangladeshis who come to Kolkata,” said Md Mushfiqur Rahaman, 42, from Khulna.

India resumed normal tourist visa services for Bangladeshis in June 2026 after restrictions imposed following political unrest in 2024. A total of 1.6 million Bangladeshis visited India in 2023, with 60% travelling for tourism and 30% for medical treatment.

“There was a lull of Bangladeshi guests when there were restrictions on visa. Now that the restrictions have been lifted and normalcy has been restored, they are back. Almost all the hotels in this area are full. Most of the guests are Bangladeshis,” said hotel owner Adil Sharma.