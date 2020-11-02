e-paper
Delhi: Mercury again dips to 5 degree C below normal

The minimum temperature had dipped to 11.4 degrees C, 5 degrees C below normal on Sunday morning as well, as cold winds from the Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down in many parts of north-west India

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:56 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Metro train runs on a track amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi on November 1. (PTI)
         

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius (C) on Monday morning, 5 degrees C below normal.

This was the minimum recorded till 6.30 am and the data will be updated after taking readings at 8.30 am.

The minimum temperature had dipped to 11.4 degrees C, 5 degrees C below normal on Sunday morning, as cold winds from the Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down in many parts of north-west India, also indicating the possibility of early onset of winter.

This October was the coldest that the national capital has experienced in 58 years, with the mean minimum temperature for the month at 17.2 degrees C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Saturday.

November also started with very low minimum temperature suggesting colder days ahead.

“The western disturbance didn’t impact the plains. But it brought snowfall to Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. So, there are cold winds. Also, the sky is cloud free and at night winds are calm so the heat radiates back at night making the mornings cold,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

North-east India is likely to receive heavy rainfall.

A low-pressure area was lying over north-east and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on Sunday. The system is likely to move towards the Bangladesh coast during the next 48 hours. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya; scattered rainfall activity is likely over Assam during the next two days.

