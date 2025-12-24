3 corridors, 13 stations: Delhi Metro's expansion plan to boost 'ease of living'

The Union Cabinet approved the expansion of the Delhi Metro network under Phase 5A on Wednesday. The plan will add 16 kilometres of new lines across three corridors and include 13 new stations. The plan will add 16 kilometres of new lines across three corridors and include 13 new stations.(Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The expansion is expected to be completed within three years at a cost of ₹12,015 crore. Once operational, the new corridors are estimated to cut carbon emissions by nearly 33,000 tonnes annually.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project would strengthen connectivity in key parts of the city while also helping reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, earlier HT reported.

Taking it to a social media post on X, PM Modi said, “Delhi's infrastructure gets a major boost! Cabinet's approval for three new corridors as part of Delhi Metro's Phase V(A) Project will expand our capital's metro network, thus boosting 'Ease of Living' and reducing congestion.”

RK Ashram Marg–Indraprastha to be longest corridor

The longest of the three new corridors will stretch 9.9 km between RK Ashram Marg and Indraprastha. The route is designed to serve the Kartavya Bhawan complex and thesurrounding administrative areas.

Vaishnaw said, the corridor is expected to cater to around 60,000 government employees and nearly two lakh visitors every day. He said the aim is to encourage commuters to shift from road transport to the Metro.

Stations planned on Kartavya Bhawan corridor

The stations on this corridor will be RK Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.

Green Line extension already under construction

A separate corridor connecting Inderlok and Indraprastha is currently under construction as part of the Green Line extension. The stations on this route include Dayabasti, Ajmal Khan Park, Jhandewalan Mandir, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate and Delhi Sachivalaya.

Improved access to heritage and cultural sites

Transport planning expert Sewa Ram from the School of Planning and Architecture said the new corridor would benefit not just the Central Vista area but also high-footfall locations such as Bharat Mandapam and the Delhi Zoo.

He said improved Metro connectivity would allow visitors to walk between cultural and heritage sites without using motorised vehicles.

Airport Terminal 1 to get direct Metro link

The second corridor will run for 2.3 km and connect Aerocity with Airport Terminal 1. Vaishnaw said Terminal 1 is nearing completion and will handle a larger number of flights in the future.

This corridor will link the terminal directly to the Airport Express Line, offering faster access from central Delhi.

Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj corridor to aid regional travel

The third corridor will cover 3.9 km between Tughlakabad and Kalindi Kunj. It is expected to improve connectivity for commuters travelling between Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram.

The stations planned on this stretch are Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj.

Delhi Metro network continues to expand

At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation operates a 394-km network across Delhi and neighbouring parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. With an average daily ridership of 6.6 million passengers, it remains the largest Metro network in the country.