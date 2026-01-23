Delhi Metro to start services early on Republic Day: All you need to know about timings and parking details

As India gears up to celebrate its 77th Republic Day, the Delhi Metro has announced special timings to help commuters reach the celebration spots on time. Metro trains will run every 15 minutes from 3 am to 6 am on Monday. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

All metro lines will begin services at 3 AM on Monday, January 26, ensuring smooth travel for citizens heading to Kartavya Path, according to a press release issued by DMRC on Friday.

After 6 AM, the regular timetable will resume.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid last-minute rush. Parking facilities For those driving to metro stations:

All parking facilities will remain operational throughout the day.

Commuters can safely park their vehicles and continue their journey by metro without any hassle. Key Takeaways for Commuters Start your journey early to avoid congestion.

Parking will be available at all metro stations for convenience. Republic Day 2026 parade timings The ceremony will begin at 9:30 AM with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The parade will commence at 10:30 AM.

Republic Day 2026 theme The central theme for Republic Day 2026 is '150 Years of Vande Mataram', celebrating the legacy of the song composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

The government has integrated this theme into every aspect of this year's Republic Day parade. A series of paintings by artist Tejendra Kumar Mitra, from 1923, illustrating the verses of the song, will be displayed as 'view-cutters' along the parade route.

The 30 tableaux rolling down Kartavya Path will primarily focus on two sub-themes: 'Swatantrata ka mantr – Vande Mataram (Mantra of Freedom)' and 'Samriddhi ka mantr – Atmanirbhar Bharat (Mantra of Prosperity)'. The creative team comprises MM Keeravani as music director, Subhash Sehgal as lyricist, Anupam Kher as narrator, and Santosh Nair as choreographer, under the overall supervision and direction of Dr Sandhya Purecha. Moreover, pan-India band performances by the Tri-Services and CAPFs are being organised, with special emphasis on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's ancestral home in West Bengal.