‘He will declare himself as king’: AAP leader's warning on PM Modi. BJP responds

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday claimed if Narendra Modi is re-elected prime minister in 2024, he may change the constitution and declare himself as India's ‘king’ as long as he is alive.

Delhi minister and AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.(HT_PRINT)

"The way CBI, ED and IT raids are being conducted against leaders of opposition parties and they are being put behind bars, there is a possibility that if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister (again) in 2024, he will change the Constitution and declare that he will be the king of this country as long as he is alive. And the freedom of this country, for which countless people laid down their lives, would be lost," PTI quoted him as saying.Speaking at a press conference, Bharadwaj, who is also the AAP's national spokesperson, warned there may not be an election in the country next time if opposition parties do not unite to fight the next year's Lok Sabha election together, PTI reported.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit back at the Delhi minister, calling his claims as "stupid" and "childish".

"Instead of levelling childish allegations, Bharadwaj should tell why his party is so desperate to hug even those parties and political leaders whom Kejriwal used to abuse and accuse of being corrupt," he said.The Aam Aadmi Party has been on a warpath against the Centre's ordinance which limited the Delhi government's powers.ALSO READ: Delhi services ordinance renders elected govt redundant: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has met several opposition leaders including Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Akhilesh Yadav and Hemant Soren to garner support to challenge the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha. (With PTI inputs)

