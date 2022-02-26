Delhi, Mumbai airports to ensure smooth arrival for Indians evacuated from Ukraine. Here's how

The country's two busiest airports--Delhi and Mumbai--on Friday announced special initiatives for Indian nationals, including students, who are being brought back to India from Ukraine, which is under invasion from its neighbour, Russia.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi informed that Indian nationals arriving from the Eastern European nation will be exempted from the Ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) updated guidelines for international arrivals in the country.

“Updated travel advisory for Ukraine: Indian nationals not vaccinated and neither possessing Covid-19 negative report will be exempted from uploading documents on Air Suvidha portal before departure on humanitarian grounds, and can enter the airport,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement on its Twitter handle.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), on the other hand, said it will set up a special corridor for Indians evacuated from the war-hit country. However, unlike Delhi, returnees here will be required to display vaccination certificate or negative report.

“In case a passenger is unable to show any of the documents, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport,” CSMIA officials said, according to news agency ANI.

They further said that after testing negative, passengers will be allowed to exit the airport. “If any passenger tests positive, they shall be clinically managed as per the protocols,” officials said.

With Kyiv closing its airspace due to Russian aggression, India has sought assistance from countries bordering Ukraine to evacuate stranded Indian nationals. The first of two special flights from India to Romania's Bucharest will return to Mumbai at 9pm IST, while the second special flight will arrive in Delhi in early hours of Sunday.

Another evacuation flight, between India and Hungary, will be operated as well.