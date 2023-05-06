Delhi: Nigerian national arrested for duping Kerala woman of 81 lakh

A Nigerian national was arrested from Delhi for allegedly duping a woman here of ₹81 lakh, Kerala police said on Saturday. He was arrested after 11 hours of questioning in connection with the money laundering probe. (HT File Photo)

The Cyber Cell wing of the Kerala police have apprehended the 26-year-old man who had cheated the woman hailing from Changanassery after befriending her through Facebook.

Police said the accused, using a fake name, befriended the woman in early 2021 and on August 15 of the same year, told her that a gift worth ₹30 crore has been sent to her as their Independence Day gift.

Later, the woman received a call claiming to be from a diplomatic officer from Mumbai Customs and asked her to deposit ₹22,000 to a bank account as Customs Duty.

Police said the woman was threatened to deposit more money in the following days and in July 2022, she approached the police with a complaint.

The cyber cell traced the accused to Delhi and arrested him.