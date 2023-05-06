Home / India News / Delhi: Nigerian national arrested for duping Kerala woman of 81 lakh

Delhi: Nigerian national arrested for duping Kerala woman of 81 lakh

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 06, 2023 06:39 PM IST

Police said the accused, using a fake name, befriended the woman in early 2021.

A Nigerian national was arrested from Delhi for allegedly duping a woman here of 81 lakh, Kerala police said on Saturday.

He was arrested after 11 hours of questioning in connection with the money laundering probe. (HT File Photo)
He was arrested after 11 hours of questioning in connection with the money laundering probe. (HT File Photo)

The Cyber Cell wing of the Kerala police have apprehended the 26-year-old man who had cheated the woman hailing from Changanassery after befriending her through Facebook.

Police said the accused, using a fake name, befriended the woman in early 2021 and on August 15 of the same year, told her that a gift worth 30 crore has been sent to her as their Independence Day gift.

Later, the woman received a call claiming to be from a diplomatic officer from Mumbai Customs and asked her to deposit 22,000 to a bank account as Customs Duty.

Police said the woman was threatened to deposit more money in the following days and in July 2022, she approached the police with a complaint.

The cyber cell traced the accused to Delhi and arrested him.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nigeria kerala
nigeria kerala
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out