Delhi police adds cyber fraud warning in its Propose Day wish: ‘Love should be…’

Propose Day: The Delhi Police on Saturday took to X to put a witty twist to warnings about cyber fraud and commemorated ‘Propose Day’ to caution citizens about suspicious transactions. If you suspect cyber fraud, dial 1930 immediately, the warning from the Delhi police said(DelhiPolice/X)

In the post, the Delhi police said “Happy Propose Day! Love should be about trust, not transactions. If you suspect cyber fraud, dial 1930 immediately!”

Also Read: Telegram group cyber investment fraud busted

They also added humorous hashtags such as #ThinkBeforeYouSayYes for the Valentine's week event. They also shared a poster that called for citizens to be pro-active about cybersecurity and call the number 1930 to report any suspicious activity or cyberthreats.

Earlier this week, the Delhi police also busted a cross-border cyber fraud network and arrested three people operating from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, reported news agency PTI.

Also Read: Digital arrest: IIT Delhi student duped of ₹4.3 lakh, scammer converts money to crypto

Rising cases of cyber-fraud and “digital arrests” have become a national concern. The Bihar police department also issued a similar warning, themed around Valentine's week saying, "Friendship with a stranger can be costly. Make sure to do your research before connecting with strangers on social media platforms."

Delhi HC asks for Centre's response on ‘new age’ cyber crimes

On Friday, the Delhi high court sought the Centre's response to a PIL challenging "new age" cyber crimes, including "digital arrests." The court had issued notices in 2024 to the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi police, and RBI, requesting their replies on the matter, reported PTI.

Also Read: Digital arrest scams: All you need to know

The PIL called for increased awareness and the simplification of procedures for filing complaints related to cyber crimes.

The petitioners, advocates Akshya and Urvashi Bhatia, argued that cyber criminals were now using "sophisticated tactics" to exploit the system, including the forgery of court orders—such as those from the Supreme Court—fake FIRs and arrest warrants to extort "settlement money" from innocent citizens.