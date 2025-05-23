Delhi police arrest couple for bludgeoning man over wife's affair with him

A man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man who was reportedly in an extra-marital relationship with the woman, the Delhi Police said on Friday. During the probe, police discovered that the victim was allegedly involved in an affair with the accused's wife (Pixabay/Representative)

The accused lured the victim to a forested area, where the man was hiding in south Delhi and bludgeoned him to death with an iron rod, it said.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Arun Mahto, a resident of Patna in Bihar, had come to Delhi on May 16 for business work and was staying at a relative's house in Maidangarhi.

"He was last in contact with his brother on the night of May 18, after which his phone remained switched off. A missing person's complaint was filed by the victim's brother Anil Kumar on May 21 at the Maidangarhi Police Station," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Achin Garg said during a press briefing.

The officer further said a day later, on the morning of May 22, the decomposed body of a man was discovered in the forest near Maidangarhi Talab. The body was later identified as that of Mahto. A case of murder was registered and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, police discovered that Mahto was allegedly involved in an affair with the wife of Sushil Kumar (37), who is the maternal uncle of Naveen Kumar, the relative with whom the deceased was staying in Delhi.

The affair had reportedly begun two years ago when Mahto and the woman met at a family wedding in Bihar, said the Additional DCP.

"On May 18, Sushil Kumar allegedly found multiple missed calls from Mahto on his wife's phone and confronted her. Upon learning of the affair, he planned the murder and convinced his wife (24) to help. She called Mahto and arranged a meeting near the Maidangarhi forest area," he added.

Police said when Mahto arrived, Sushil Kumar, who was hiding, attacked him from behind with an iron rod, killing him on the spot. The couple then dumped the body in the bushes, took his phone and cheque book and fled the scene, police said.

Following technical surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage, a team zeroed in on the couple and apprehended them, they said.

"During interrogation, both the accused confessed to the crime. Police recovered the broken mobile phone and cheque book of the deceased, the blood-stained iron rod used as the murder weapon and the clothes worn by the accused during the crime," he said.

Sushil Kumar, a labourer, has been living in Delhi for the last 17 years. He and his wife hail from village Bhalhi in Bihar's Sitamarhi district. Further investigation is underway, police said.