'Punish miscreants, free students after verification': Wife of Delhi cop injured during Jantar Mantar protest

Family members of Delhi Police personnel who were injured during the July 20 clash in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march held a press conference in New Delhi on Friday to share their ordeal amid allegations of police brutality.

Family members of Delhi police recalled injuries faced by cops amid allegations of police brutality and the use of pellet guns to curb the protests. (ANI)

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Family members of the injured Delhi Police personnel described the injuries sustained by the officers during the violent clashes at the protest. The wife of one of the injured personnel also urged authorities to take strict action against the "anti-social elements" she alleged had infiltrated the student protest.

“Punish miscreants, free students”

Wife of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Delhi police, addressed media during the press conference and called for accountability from anti-social elements which entered the protest. Her husband faced injuries during clashes between protesters and cops in the march to parliament.

Also Read I Retired police officers demand 'balanced' narrative on Parliament march violence

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{{^usCountry}} “The miscreants who attempted to disrupt the students' protest, tarnish its image, and undermine the dignity of Parliament should be held accountable for their actions and should not be spared,” she said. "At the same time, the students should be released after their records are verified." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The miscreants who attempted to disrupt the students' protest, tarnish its image, and undermine the dignity of Parliament should be held accountable for their actions and should not be spared,” she said. "At the same time, the students should be released after their records are verified." {{/usCountry}}

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Members who spoke at the press conference also recounted the injuries suffered by their family members serving in the Delhi Police as a political uproar over the alleged use of force by the police continued in Parliament. Track Parliament live updates here

The daughter of a Delhi police sub-inspector alleged that her father was “almost lynched" near the stage at Jantar Mantar" in an effort to control the crowd. "At around 2 pm, he was admitted to RML Hospital, where he remained unconscious for nearly four hours,” she further added. “His uniform was completely soaked in blood. Seeing him in that condition was extremely painful for us.”

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The wife of an assistant commissioner of police who was injured during the attack recalled how “painful and traumatic” it was for her 2-year-old daughter and her to see him return home injured that night.

Opposition raises 'pellet guns used on students' in parliament

A Delhi court, on Wednesday, heard a petition seeking an FIR against the use of violence by police and RAF personnel in their efforts to curb the Parliament march. The court has asked the city police to preserve the CCTV footage of the violence and file a compliance report by August.

Allegations of the use of pellet guns also continue to be pushed forward, particularly by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who has asked Home Minister Amit Shah to directly address the matter in Parliament. CJP leaders have also pushed for accountability from those seen assaulting protestors in videos and asked for a complete withdrawal of all FIRs against students who took part in the movement.

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Also Read I 'My father was almost lynched near Jantar Mantar stage': Kin of Delhi cops injured during protest

The CJP called off its 36-day long protest at Jantar Mantar last week after the government agreed to concede to its demands.