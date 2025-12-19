Delhi Police busts ointment racket, arrests mastermind

The Delhi Police has arrested the alleged mastermind of a racket involved in manufacturing and supplying spurious medicines and fake cosmetic products, an official said on Thursday. Pramod Kumar Gupta (67) was arrested from the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on December 16. Two other accused – Shree Ram and Gaurav Bhagat – were arrested earlier, DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said. (Representational Image)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Pramod Kumar Gupta (67) was arrested from the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on December 16. Two other accused – Shree Ram and Gaurav Bhagat – were arrested earlier, DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

Gupta allegedly ran an illegal manufacturing unit, which produced spurious Betnovate-C ointment and fake cosmetic products, including Fair and Lovely and Veet creams, police said.

A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the BNS and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the officer said.

While in custody, Shree Ram disclosed Gupta’s role as the supplier and key conspirator behind the racket, the officer said.

Acting on the lead, police raided an illegal manufacturing unit operated from a rented farmhouse at Bijwasan village in southwest Delhi.

During the raid, a large quantity of raw material, finished spurious products, packaging items and machinery used for manufacturing and packing were seized.

The officer said around 600 kg of stearic acid, empty boxes, machines, and about 800 boxes each of counterfeit Fair and Lovely and Veet hair removal cream were seized during the operation.

A representative of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was called to the spot, who confirmed that the seized Fair and Lovely and Veet products were fake and not manufactured by the company, the DCP said.

Investigators said after one of his associates was arrested, Gupta allegedly destroyed evidence by burning around 25 cartons containing nearly 27,000 tubes of spurious Betnovate-C ointment, before locking the unit and fleeing to another state.

Police also found that Gupta was involved in a 2006 case under the Copyright Act registered at the Sadar Bazar police station.

“The racket posed a serious threat to public health as spurious medicines and fake cosmetic products were being supplied in the market,” Gautam said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify the source of raw materials, the distribution network and other backward and forward linkages to dismantle the supply chain.