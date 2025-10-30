Delhi Police cracks cab-driver murder case in two hours, accused arrested

The South-West District Police on Thursday solved a murder case of a 23-year-old cab driver named Nitesh Khatri, within just two hours of the crime being reported, as per a release. The police were alerted after a morning walker discovered the body of Nitesh Khatri who was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries (Hindustan Times File)

The staff of Police Station Kishangarh arrested two accused, both 23 years old, identified as Mohit Mehlawat alias Mannu, a resident of Kishangarh, and Lucky alias Tannu, a resident of Mehrauli.

On Monday morning, police were alerted after a morning walker discovered the body of Nitesh Khatri inside Machhli Park, Kishangarh. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on his abdomen and near his ear.

Investigations began immediately after the police unlocked the victim's mobile phone using facial recognition technology. Analysis of CCTV footage and deployment of local informers helped the team zero in on the suspects.

During sustained interrogation, both accused confessed to the killing, citing personal enmity and a desire for revenge due to previous altercations with the victim. Police said the duo had pre-planned the attack and used Instagram to lure Nitesh to the park before stabbing him multiple times.

According to police, Mohit Mehlawat alias Mannu has a history of violent crime, with two previous attempt-to-murder cases registered against him at Kishangarh Police Station. His accomplice, Lucky alias Tannu, is reportedly a drug addict. Police recovered two blood-stained knives used in the crime, and the clothes worn by the accused.

Further details awaited.