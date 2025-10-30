Man held for murder in Wazirpur, says he wanted ‘to do something big’

Days after a man was found dead, his body tied with a “chunni” (stole) to a truck in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man who allegedly confessed to committing the murder “to do something big” and prove himself to his friends.

Police identified the accused as Amit Pawa, a resident of Wazirpur, and said he killed the victim at random to build a reputation in his locality.

The victim, identified as Daya Kishan, worked at a factory in JJ Colony, Wazirpur, police said.

According to the police, on October 20, locals discovered a body near a metro pillar, tied with a Dupatta to a parked truck.

“It almost looked like the person was hanging,” an officer said, asking not to be named.

Bhisham Singh, deputy commissioner of police (northwest), said, “It was termed as a blind case as there were no CCTVs or eyewitnesses. Taking the gravity of the offence into consideration, a team was set up to nab the accused. Near the metro pillar, other CCTVs were scanned. We could only see a man roaming around, he looked drunk. But his face was not clear.”

Investigators said locals later identified the suspect from his clothes. After multiple raids, police traced him to the Prembari Pul area in Wazirpur.

“He was nabbed on Tuesday and arrested. He also led us to the victim’s wallet, Aadhar card, PAN card and other belongings,” the DCP said.

Police said Pawa, who was drunk, hit the victim with a brick before tying his body to a truck. His clothes from the day of the incident were recovered, officers aware of the case said.