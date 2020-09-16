e-paper
Police file over 15,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people

Police file over 15,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people

The fifteen people named in the charge sheet has been accused under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Arms Act.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 17:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Firefighters stand near a fire rescue vehicle as they douse burnt-out tyre market premises following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020. -
Firefighters stand near a fire rescue vehicle as they douse burnt-out tyre market premises following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020. -(AFP photo)
         

The Delhi Police has named fifteen people as accused in charge sheet filed over the violence that took place in national capital in February this year. The accused have been named for orchestrating the riots that killed at least 53 people.

The charge sheet filed by Delhi police special cell at Karkardooma Court is over 15,000 pages. The fifteen people named in the charge sheet has been accused under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Arms Act.

The charge sheet filed by police on Tuesday does not name Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as accused in Delhi riots case.

Umar and Sharjeel were arrested a few days ago and their names will be in the supplementary charge sheet.

