Delhi Police issue new traffic advisory, use these routes instead of DND Flyway

Delhi Police issue new traffic advisory, use these routes instead of DND Flyway

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Feb 29, 2024 01:10 PM IST

The police issued the advisory due to heavy traffic on both the carriageways of the DND flyway as a result of deployment of picket or checking.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters using the Delhi–Noida Direct or DND Flyway to take alternate routes such as the Chilla border on Thursday. The police issued the advisory due to heavy traffic on both the carriageways of the DND Flyway as a result of the deployment of picket or checking.

Delhi Traffic Police have advised commuters on DND flyway to take alternate routes like the Chilla border route on Thursday. (File photo)
Delhi Traffic Police have advised commuters on DND flyway to take alternate routes like the Chilla border route on Thursday. (File photo)

The traffic alert read, "Due to the deployment of picket/checking on DND Flyway, traffic is heavy on both the carriageways of the DND Flyway. Commuters from Noida to Delhi and vice-versa are advised to take alternative routes like Chilla Border route".

Earlier in the day, Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic alert for the Singhu Border and suggested people to use Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabad, Singhu School Toll and Zero Palla toll for their journey.

"Traffic is heavy at Singhu Border as at Singhu Border only the service roads on both the carriageways of NH-44 are open for movement of traffic. Commuters are advised to use Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabad, Singhu School Toll and Zero Palla toll for their journey," Delhi Traffic Police wrote in a post on X(formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi Traffic Police spread road safety awareness by sensitising TSR and E Rickshaw drivers at Subhash Nagar, Auto Stand about traffic rules, lane discipline, women safety, pedestrian safety, etc.

Thursday, February 29, 2024
